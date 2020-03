LAOTTO, Ind. (WOWO): A popular Fort Wayne-area destination is closing for good.

In a Facebook post made late last night, the owner of Moose Lake Christian Craft Village announced that due to ongoing health issues, the 1800s village with a bed and breakfast, fishing lake, artisans and gift shops is shutting down immediately.

He adds that while the property is not currently listed for sale, he is open to hearing from people who might be interested in buying it.