Monte Carlo Fan Company recalls 3,450 Cyclone ceiling fans

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Monte Carlo Fan Company is recalling about 3,450 Cyclone ceiling fans after reports of brackets breaking, causing the blades to fall.

The company, based in Skokie, Ill., has received 10 reports of a bracket connected to the fan blades breaking. There has been one report of minor property damage, but no reports of injuries.

The recall involves two models of the Monte Carlo Cyclone ceiling fans, both of which have five blades.

The fans are 60 inches wide, weigh about 32 pounds and have either a Roman Bronze or White finish.

The Cyclone model ceiling fan with Roman Bronze finish will have the model number 5CY60RB and one of the following Manufacturer Purchase Order numbers:

30082259

30100285

30103624

30115763

30126474

30128431

30139761

30143432

The Cyclone model ceiling fan with White finish will have the model number 5CY60WH and one of the following Manufacturer Purchase Order numbers:

2020018

30082259

30139815

30139829

The fans were sold at Del Mar Fans & Lighting, Pacific Ceiling Fans, Wilson Lighting and other lighting stores nationwide and online from January 2016 through September 2017. Each fan costs between $500 and $550.

If you own one of these fans, stop using it immediately and contact Monte Carlo to receive a free bracket replacement kit with instructions.

Consumers can hire an electrician to perform the repair and Monte Carlo will reimburse them.

For more information call Monte Carlo toll-free at 888-475-1136 or contact the company by email at montecarlofans@generation-brands.com.