Monroeville man sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Monroeville man who admitted to driving drunk with his children in the vehicle during a fatal crash last year was sentenced on Monday.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Douglas E. Acosta II was sentenced to 16 years for two counts of operating while intoxicated and two counts of neglect of a dependent. He had previously pled guilty to those charges in March.

The January 2022 crash happened on State Road 37 near Springfield Center Rd. Court documents show that Acosta was speeding westbound on SR 37 when he lost control and struck two SUVs.

The crash resulted in the death of a 56-year-old woman.