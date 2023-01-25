Monroeville man dies from Monday morning crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Monday morning fatal crash.

Deputies were called near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Rd around 6:45 a.m. for a single vehicle crash. The driver and passenger were then transported to a local hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has reported that the passenger in the vehicle has since died. He is identified as Jordan Soto, 18, of Monroeville, Indiana.

Soto marks the third fatal motor vehicle fatality in Allen County this year.