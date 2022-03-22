Monica Lewinsky To Speak At Purdue-Fort Wayne

The name Monica Lewinsky is synonymous with politics of the 1990s and now, she’s coming to Fort Wayne. Nearly a quarter century ago, Lewinski became a household name and victim of public persecution and bullying. Monica Lewinsky has since become a social activist in the battle against online harassment-advocating for a safer social media environment and will now speak at Purdue-Fort Wayne’s Omnibus Lecture Series.

Lewinsky will present “The Price of Shame” at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Rhinehart Music Center on April 5 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets to the event are available online or through the Schatzlein Box Office.