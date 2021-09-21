Monica Lewinsky among headliners for Purdue Fort Wayne Omnibus Speaker Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who became a household name after being caught up in a scandal that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton is among the speakers slated for Purdue Fort Wayne’s Omnibus Speaker Series.

Monica Lewinsky is scheduled to participate in the series on January 25th with a speech called “The Price of Shame.” Lewinsky was at the center of the sex scandal that led to Clinton’s impeachment and has since become a social activist against online harassment.

Each lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Auer Performance Hall of the John and Ruth Rhinehart Music Center on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus.

Admission is free and open to the public. Tickets will be available on-campus at the Schatzlein Box Office, located in the main lobby of the Rhinehart Music Center, starting two weeks before each event.

The rest of the lineup is below, provided by Purdue Fort Wayne:

Everything begins Tuesday, Oct. 19, with a topic that addresses recent debates among contributors to social and mainstream media: “can you trust the experts?” Tom Nichols, who has spent much of his life becoming an expert on international security affairs, now finds himself defending experts and warning how aggressively rejecting expertise endangers our republic. Nichols’ presentation is called “Defending Experts in an Anti-Factual Age.”

The second speaker is making a homecoming of sorts. New York Times best-selling author Ashley C. Ford visits her hometown Thursday, Nov. 14. She will discuss her debut memoir, Somebody’s Daughter, a story of reckoning with your past to take hold of your future and of finding love for those you have yet to forgive.



The series’ fourth speaker broke barriers by becoming Maryland’s Lt. Governor in 2003, its first African American elected to a state-wide office, and again in 2009 when he became the chairman of the Republican National Committee. Currently an analyst for MSNBC, Michael Steele has appeared on Meet the Press, Face the Nation, HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. He will present “The Political Scene According to Steele,” Thursday, Feb. 17.

Beyond the series lineup, a broadcast pioneer who has spent five decades breaking stories and glass ceilings will also speak on campus as a guest of Omnibus thanks to Purdue Fort Wayne’s longtime partnership with PBS Fort Wayne – and in celebration of the public television station’s 45th anniversary. Judy Woodruff is a well-respected journalist who has spent five decades reporting for NBC, CNN, and PBS. She has been a White House correspondent, chief Washington correspondent, and anchored numerous programs, including the award-winning documentary series Frontline with Judy Woodruff. In 2013, she, along with the late Gwen Ifill, broke boundaries as they became the first two women to co-anchor a national news broadcast, PBS NewsHour. “A Conversation with Judy Woodruff” takes place Thursday, March 24.