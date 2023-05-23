Monday Night Shooting In Fort Wayne, Investigation Continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Monday Night shooting. Officers were called to the 500 block of Buchanan Street shortly after 9:30 P.M. Monday in regards to a shooting. When they arrived, police found an adult female with minor abrasions due to glass from a vehicle that received gunfire.

Medics treated the adult female victim on scene and was released. Several minutes after the initial call, officers were notified by a local hospital that a gun shot victim had arrived in that of an adult male, who was listed in critical condition by doctors.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. The shooting remains under investigation.