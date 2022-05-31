Monday Night Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Man Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 6:30 P.M. Monday, Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of St. Joe Center Rd. and Sawmill Woods Blvd. in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. When officers arrived they found a single-vehicle motorcycle crash as paramedics later transported the adult male driver of the motorcycle to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Preliminary information indicates the driver of the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on St. Joe Center Rd., struck the south curb just east of Sawmill Woods Blvd., and crashed. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. There were no other vehicles involved. This incident remains under investigation.