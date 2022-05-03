Monday Night Crash In DeKalb County Injures One

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A crash Monday Night in DeKalb County has left one man injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 P.M. in DeKalb County on County Road 35 at Morningstar Road. 24-year-old Zacarias Garcia of Waterloo, Indiana was attempting to turn south on to CR 35 from Morningstar Rd. and suffered a steering wheel failure and when Michael Plummer, age 47 of Waterloo was traveling north on CR 35 at Morningstar Rd. and the two vehicles collided.

Plummer suffered a head injury and neck pain but refused EMS treatment, while Garcia was uninjured in the incident. Further details into the crash remain under investigation.