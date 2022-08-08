Monday afternoon shooting in southeast Fort Wayne leaves one dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called to the 1400 block of Greene Street shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on a report “that a friend was shot” and multiple other calls about gunshots being heard.

On arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated at the scene by medics, but died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.