Monday Afternoon Rollover In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 23-year-old Ashley man was involved Monday afternoon crash in DeKalb County.

At approximately 5 P.M., DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 0200 block of County Road 35 where they found 23-year-old Dillon Kline who was traveling north bound when reports indicate he hit a pot hole that was in the roadway. Kline told officials that he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway and collided with an electrical pole before driving into a ditch. Kline’s vehicle came to rest on its passenger side, however he was not injured in the crash. Further details are under investigation.