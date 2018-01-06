Mobile home fire suffers $50,000 in damage after fire in Angola

By
WOWO News
-
0
295
Photo supplied - Angola Fire Department

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A mobile home suffered heavy damage after a fire in Angola.

Photo supplied – Angola Fire Department

Flames broke out just before 8:00 p.m., Friday night at the residence located at 1205 W. Mill Street Lot 40. Once fire crews with the Angola Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke throughout the entire home. It took them roughly 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Meantime, fire crews tell WOWO News, the home suffered $50,000 in damage. The cause of the blaze was determined to be an accidental electrical fire caused by heat tape.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here