Mobile home fire suffers $50,000 in damage after fire in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A mobile home suffered heavy damage after a fire in Angola.

Flames broke out just before 8:00 p.m., Friday night at the residence located at 1205 W. Mill Street Lot 40. Once fire crews with the Angola Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke throughout the entire home. It took them roughly 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Meantime, fire crews tell WOWO News, the home suffered $50,000 in damage. The cause of the blaze was determined to be an accidental electrical fire caused by heat tape.