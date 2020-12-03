Mitchell’s Sports Bar closed after confrontation between officials and owner over COVID-19 orders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mitchell’s Sports Bar near Time Corners was closed on Monday afternoon, after a routine visit by Indiana Excise Police and The Allen County Department of Health turned combative.

Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that officials found unmasked employees, crowded bar seating and a small, self-serve buffet, all in direct violation of Governor Holcomb’s executive orders.

Numerous visits over the summer found mask violations and that social distancing was not being observed. Officials say they had tried to explain to the owner, Todd Smith, and managers, the reason that masks and other measures were needed.

In a routine visit Wednesday, Smith reportedly became “verbally aggressive” toward officials and also uncooperative to the point that the Fort Wayne Police Department was called by Excise Police, who then shut the bar down.

An attorney for Smith says a private Christmas Party was underway at the time of the visit. Smith now says he’s working with local health officials to get the bar re-opened again and noted his frustration that many of his employees suffered economically during mandatory shut downs earlier this year.