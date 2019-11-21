Mistrial declared in former missionary sexual abuse case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A judge declared a mistrial Thursday in a case of a former church missionary accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that Wayne Allen, 68, is charged with a level one and level four counts of child molesting.

Court documents reveal that a girl stayed overnight at Allen’s home twice between April 2017 and May 2018.

Allen worked for 13 years with World Partners as a missionary to Asia. He also has a doctorate for Concordia Theological Seminary.

Judge Fran Gull declared a mistrial after she thought a juror was tainted after a young juror was seen riding to and from the courthouse with her father. The father sat in the courtroom during the case.

Another juror went home due to back pain, leaving them with only 11 jurors.

The new trial date is set for June 9 of next year.