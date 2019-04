FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shipshewana police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Romelo Dominguez is believed to be headed to Fort Wayne from Shipshewana.

Dominguez is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shipshewana Police Department at (260) 768-4310.