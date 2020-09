PIERCETON, Ind. (WOWO): The Kosciusko County Sheriff and first responders were called just after 10-AM to reports of an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Jellystone Campground near Pierceton.

Crews located a 33 year old man, who had been reported missing from Garrett inside of his vehicle, parked near Ridinger Lake. Officials say his death is not believed to be suspicious in origin.

The investigation is continuing.