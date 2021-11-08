Missing man’s family, friends continue hoping for news

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s been almost three years since he went missing, but a Fort Wayne man’s family hasn’t given up hope for closure.

Dozens of people participated in the “Walk for Kevin” near downtown Fort Wayne Sunday in honor of 25-year-old Kevin Nguyen, who was last seen at a downtown Arby’s on December 8th, 2018.

The walk went from there to the Brass Rail, where he was also spotted. Organizers tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 someone has to know what happened to him.

So far there have been no arrests in the case, and so far all police have recovered are a pair of glasses that might belong to Nguyen.

