Missing man found dead along Hicksville train tracks

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WOWO): Hicksville Police say an Avilla man who had been reported missing was found dead along train tracks Friday morning.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Hicksville Police were called at 3:30 a.m. on a report of a CSX train that had struck a pedestrian on the tracks east of Casebeer-Miller Road according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Logan Schambers, 18 of Avilla and formerly of Hicksville, had been reported missing from a Hicksville home on Fountain Street at about 7 a.m. He matched the description of the victim found along the train tracks.

An investigation is ongoing.