UPDATED**Missing 14 year old girl from Fort Wayne believed to be in danger – Silver Alert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The silver alert for a missing Fort Wayne girl has been canceled – Katlynn Thomas has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL POST BELOW

Authorities in Fort Wayne are asking for assistance in locating a 14 year old girl who is missing and believed to be in danger.

Katlynn Thomas is described as a female white, 5’4″ and 200 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since 8:30 on June 7th from the 2500 block of Gay Street and was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit and brown moccasins. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.