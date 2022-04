FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A missing man was found safely less than two hours after he was reported missing on Monday evening.

Police put out an alert Monday evening and had been searching for 21-year-old Jeiquan Hamilton, who was last seen around 8:00 pm Monday on Brandriff Street near Hoagland Avenue. Authorities issued an alert that triggered mobile phones across the city. Shortly after 9:45 P.M., police then announced that the young man had been found safely and had returned home.