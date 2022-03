FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday Night at approximately 9:44 PM, Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 2200 Block of Edsall Ave. reference a missing person.

Officers arrived and were informed a male/juvenile, So Heit, had been missing since 7:00 PM. Heit was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and navy or black sweatpants. Early Monday morning Fort Wayne Police returned to the residence on Edsall Ave. and verified the identity and safe return of Heit.