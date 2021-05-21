Missing boater’s body found in LaGrange County lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The search for a missing boater in LaGrange County has come to a tragic end.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, a drone piloted by state conservation officers found the body of 69-year-old Duane Bowman III of Howe in Little Turkey Lake late Thursday morning.

Authorities began looking Wednesday morning after someone who lives near the lake reported seeing an empty boat floating along.

Bowman’s vehicle was found parked at the lake’s Public Access Site. Officers aren’t sure yet how he ended up in the five feet of water where his body was found.