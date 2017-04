WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The search for a missing Whitley County 19-year-old ended in tragedy over the weekend.

Searchers found the body of Marcus Wolfe in Larwill Lake, just east of Whitko Middle School. Our partners in news at ABC21 report Wolfe’s mother made the announcement on Facebook Sunday. A team of volunteers from Ohio searched more than 20 lakes in the area for the 19-year-old’s car.

Marcus had been missing since last July.