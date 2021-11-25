Missing 18-year-old’s body found

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO): Police have recovered the body of an 18-year-old who had been missing since last week.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, Wyatt Engle’s parents contacted police after he failed to show up at school the morning of Monday, November 15th. A Silver Alert was issued the next day.

Police had no updates on the case until yesterday, November 24th, at which point a jogger called police at about 5pm to report spotting an overturned car in a creek on County Road 400E. Engle’s body was inside.

Police are currently treating the situation as an accident.