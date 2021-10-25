Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Found Early Monday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police issued an alert early this morning for a missing 12-year-old girl who was eventually found.

Dereonah Terrrella standing at about 5’4″ tall and approximately 198 pounds was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt, and black pants in the area of 1900 Maplewood Road at 10 P.M. Sunday evening. Fort Wayne Police issued an alert shortly after 1 A.M. Monday morning searching for the young girl who was believed to have been in danger. According to FWPD, the girl was found safe shortly after 3 A.M.