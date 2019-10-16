Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner has high praise for Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) The Fort Wayne Tin Caps and Parkview Field hosted the Midwest League’s annual fall meeting, which brought all 16 teams management to downtown Fort Wayne.

Minor League Baseball President Pat O’ Conner visited Parkview Field and downtown for the first time in more than a decade, and praised the City of Fort Wayne, as well as the Tin Caps for success in creating what he called a destination for multiple generations to enjoy.

O’ Conner noted that fans today want a much different experience at a baseball game than a generation or more ago, and said that Parkview Field is truly state of the art, providing the social venues as well as technology and connectivity that are important to fans today.

He specifically cited both Parkview Field and the surrounding area development as a true destination spot, and said that the venue leads the way, by far, of all of the league teams in non-baseball events and charity events.

The Fort Wayne Tin Caps also earned high praise from President O’ Conner for being what he called a “poster child for how to run a minor league team and engage a community”. He encouraged Fort Wayne to keep up the great work, and to continue to support and enjoy Tin Caps Baseball.