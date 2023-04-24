Minor Decrease In Gas Prices Witnessed Over Last Seven Days

By
WOWO News
-
("Gas Pump" by Mike Mozart, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  In the never ending seesaw that is gas prices, the last seven days saw a decrease.  Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 14.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 33.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.38/gallon yesterday, while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.23/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today while the national average price of diesel has also fallen, down 3.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.

