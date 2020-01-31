Mild winter boosts construction efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Although the skies have been gloomy and gray, things are looking bright for local contractors.

That’s because the mild winter has allowed for more time to work on projects from houses to highways.

Fort Wayne Public Works spokesman Frank Suarez tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 crews are busy all over town:

“We’re able to pour concrete where the temperatures have been like they have been. If the ground were frozen, we wouldn’t be pouring that concrete, so that’s a real plus,” said Frank Suarez with Fort Wayne Public Works.

Another good thing about the warmer-than-usual winter: fewer water main breaks, which also means taxpayers are saving money on repairs.