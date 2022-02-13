Mike Shank on the Rolex 24 win and IndyCar Preparations

This week’s episode: Mike Shank of Meyer Shank Racing joins to discuss the team’s Rolex 24 win, having Helio Castroneves teamed up with Simon Pagenaud for IndyCar this year, the team’s methodical approach to growth, upcoming testing and the Clash. Plus, Carlin partners with Juncos Hollinger Racing, J.R. Hildebrand looks set to drive the no. 11 car for Foyt, Marotti looks to partner for the Indy 500, James Hinchcliffe is interested in an Indy 500 ride and RC Enerson is looking for a new ride in the 500.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

