Mike Shank on the Indy 500 Win

This week’s episode: Meyer Shank Racing owner Michael Shank joins to discuss the Indy 500 win, his sportscar program, an expansion for the Helio Castroneves program, moving forward with the rest of the season after the 500 win and future plans for the team. Plus, CBS is likely out for getting the next IndyCar TV contract, St. Pete is extended and options to replace the Toronto race.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
