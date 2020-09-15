Mid-Day Police standoff ends peacefully after armed man barricades himself in residence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police responded to a second barricaded suspect incident in one day after being called to the 2000 block of Carlton Drive on the city’s south side just after 11:30 today.

Officers responded to 2029 Carlton Drive, after calls were received about a man with a gun at that location. Family members had advised police that the man was alone in the residence, and that he had fired several shots inside of the home already.

Fort Wayne Police Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team (SWAT) responded to the scene, where the man surrendered shortly after their arrival, without incident. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.