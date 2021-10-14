Mid-afternoon shooting at north side hotel leaves one person in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A mid-afternoon shooting at the Comfort Inn on Washington Center Road near Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side left the victim in critical condition.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the Comfort in at about 2:44 P.M. Thursday and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported from the scene in critical condition.

Shortly after that, a second adult male arrived by private vehicle at another hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He matched the description of the suspect according to witnesses at the scene. Officials say the suspect sustained only minor injuries and has been interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 447-1222, or Crime Stoppers.