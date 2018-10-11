Microsoft, Walmart, others partner with Indiana for workforce initiative

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A partnership between the state of Indiana, Microsoft, and others looks to connect Hoosiers with good jobs in a changing economy.

Governor Eric Holcomb today announced Skillful Indiana, a partnership that includes Skillful (A Markle Initiative), Microsoft Philanthropies, Walmart, the Lumina Foundation, and both Purdue University and Purdue Extension.

The idea is to bring more investment, job training, tools, and other methods to boost the state’s Next Level Jobs workforce development plan.

Calling the program a “game changer,” Holcomb says Skillful Indiana will work with businesses across the state to help teach Hoosiers the marketable skills they’ll need for the digital age.

Skillful Indiana will focus on accelerating a skills-based labor market through the following:

• Working with employers to expand opportunities for people of diverse backgrounds and deepen their talent pool of qualified candidates by helping them to recruit and hire with a focus on skills, as well as encouraging employers to invest in skill building for their employees on the job, at colleges or online.

• Working with Indiana’s innovative higher education community so that all are better able to anticipate economic shifts and be responsive to them, as well as supporting the advancement of skills-based credential and data platforms.

• Investing in the professional development of career coaches at organizations like WorkOne, Purdue Extensions, and local non-profits so that they are better equipped to connect Hoosiers to effective training opportunities and quality jobs.

• Applying data-driven insights and technology tools to all of its efforts so that the very same technologies that are disrupting the economy are put to good use in adapting to it. For example, online tools to create skills-based job postings and to assess the skills of job applicants.