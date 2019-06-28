Microchip discount offered along with tips for pet owners on July 4th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – With Independence Day approaching, pet owners should prepare their pets for the upcoming festivities.

According to H.O.P.E. for Animals, more pets are lost on July 4th more than any other day of the year. Many pets are often frightened by the sound of fireworks and may become disoriented and run away, not realizing where they are at.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, to assist with preparing your pet for the potentially scary fireworks, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, H.O.P.E. for Animals and the Allen County SPCA is offering $4 microchips to dogs and cats this Friday.

Friday, June 28, H.O.P.E. for Animals will be microchipping from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 6. p.m., the Allen County SPCA will offer microchipping services.

Microchipping pets is a great way to keep track of your pet, however, to save your pet from added stress, Animal Care and Control has given the following tips: