Microchip discount offered along with tips for pet owners on July 4th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – With Independence Day approaching, pet owners should prepare their pets for the upcoming festivities.
According to H.O.P.E. for Animals, more pets are lost on July 4th more than any other day of the year. Many pets are often frightened by the sound of fireworks and may become disoriented and run away, not realizing where they are at.
According to our partners in news at ABC 21, to assist with preparing your pet for the potentially scary fireworks, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, H.O.P.E. for Animals and the Allen County SPCA is offering $4 microchips to dogs and cats this Friday.
Friday, June 28, H.O.P.E. for Animals will be microchipping from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 6. p.m., the Allen County SPCA will offer microchipping services.
Microchipping pets is a great way to keep track of your pet, however, to save your pet from added stress, Animal Care and Control has given the following tips:
- Keep your pets inside of your home or in an air-conditioned building when fireworks are being used around your area.
- Keep cats and small animals in side at all times.
- Watch your animals while they are outside and secure your gates to your yard.
- Keep your name and contact information on your pet’s collar.
- Create a safe and quiet place for your pets to hide during the stressful fireworks. For example, put them in a bedroom and turn on a radio or television for some other noise to distract them from the fireworks.
- Never take your pet to a parade or celebration with sirens or fireworks. Chances of your pet running away and getting lost increase with loud noises.
- Don’t take your pet with you in the car. Temperatures can get up to 120 degrees on a 70 degree day in a matter of minutes. Opening a window in your car partially will not provide any relief to the heat for the pet, however it will enable your pet to be stolen, have a seizure or even die.
- Fireworks also can cause serious toxicity for pets. Exposure to fireworks can cause gastrointestinal upset, dermal burns, corrosive injury and foreign body obstruction.
- If celebrating poolside, make sure all of your pool chemicals are stored away from your pets.
- Keep your pets away from foods at picnics. Many picnics and celebrations contain many types of food that if eaten, could harm your pet. Examples are chocolate, grapes, raisins, xylitol, onions, garlic, macadamia nuts, moldy food, avocados, cherry pits and alcohol.