Michigan woman arrested after nearly colliding with trooper in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A Michigan woman was arrested early Sunday morning after driving at more than twice the legal limit and nearly colliding with an Indiana State Police Trooper.

A trooper was going north on SR 127 into the roundabout in downtown Angola. That’s when the trooper’s car was nearly struck head on by a car going around in the wrong direction.

Another trooper and an Angola officer stopped the driver on Washington Street near US 20.

Officers say the driver, Hannah L. Gore, 40 of Hillsdale, Mich., was showing signs of intoxication. Gore was then taken to the Steuben County Jail for more testing.

Gore was arrested and is facing charges of operating while intoxicated, endangering a person (misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated (misdemeanor), operating while intoxicated with alcohol concentration greater than .15 (misdemeanor), operating wrong way (infraction) and no valid (infraction).