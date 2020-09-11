Michigan man killed in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 25-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened Thursday night in Plain Township.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel were called to the 4700 block of North State Road 15 at 8:55pm to find a car resting on its roof off the west side of the road.

According to investigators, Isaac Wyatt of Colon, Michigan was driving southbound on State Road 15 when for some reason he crossed into the northbound lane and overcorrected. The vehicle left the road, hitting a utility pole and coming to rest upside down. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.