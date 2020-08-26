Michigan man arrested after manhunt in Ohio

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A Michigan man was arrested Wednesday morning after a manhunt.

Timothy Allerton, 41 of Berrien Springs, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. He is charged with felony grand theft of a motor vehicle and felony breaking and entering.

Deputies say they received a call at 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday of a vehicle that went into a ditch on Bockey Road that then drove away from the scene. That vehicle was later found with no one in it. However, deputies determined who was in the car.

Then at 10:40, dispatch received a call that Allerton stole a vehicle from a caller’s home. That vehicle was later found, but deputies say that Allerton fled on foot. Deputies called used a K-9 and a air unit from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to search for Allerton.

Wednesday morning deputies received another call at 7:24 a.m. that someone broke into a business near US 30 in Washington Township. About a half hour later at 7:52 a.m., another call came into dispatch of a person running across US 30 into a field near the break-in.

A K-9 was sent into the field and eventually found Allerton hiding under a pine tree.

Allerton was arrested without incident. He will remain in custody until he has his initial court hearing.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges may be filed.