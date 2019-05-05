Michael Miles and 3rd OEM

This week’s episode: Michael Miles of the documentary Rapid Response joins to discuss the new movie plus the search for a third OEM continues for IndyCar after Porsche bows out.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

