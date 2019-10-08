Mexico citizen sentenced for illegal reentry of a removed alien

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A citizen of Mexico has been sentenced before the U.S. District Court for illegal reentry of a removed alien.

32-year-old Obeth Cardona-Quinonez, of Fort Wayne was sentenced to 30 months in prison and will be deported back to Mexico once his sentence has been completed.

According to court documents, in 2013, Cardona-Quinonez was charged with an OWI and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. In 2014 he received another OWI and was deported back to Mexico.

Cardona-Quinonez illegally re-entered the U.S. in 2016, was found and deported back to Mexico within two weeks then re-entered the U.S. illegally again.

In October 2017, Cardona-Quinonez hit a utility pole and left the scene of an accident. He was again, charged with an OWI as his blood-alcohol level was double the legal limit.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to the 2014 & the 2017 OWI charges and was deported back to Mexico for a third time. In October, he illegally re-entered the U.S. again.

He was caught and charged with driving after having been declared a habitual offender, however, the charge was dismissed.