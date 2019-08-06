Mercer County officials investigating after inmate shatters window, injures self

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate allegedly damaged a cell door and injured himself.

Kevin McDonald, 38 of Rockford, was arrested on Monday on preliminary charges of inducing panic, a misdemeanor. Officials say McDonald was intoxicated when he arrived at the jail.

Once he was placed in an intake cell, police say McDonald wrapped his arm in a blanket and beat a window in the cell, shattering the window. He split his arm open and was placed in a restraint chair. He was later treated at Mercer Health.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the incident for possible charges for the damage to the jail.