Mercer County man accused of having sex with minor

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A Mercer County man is facing charges after he was accused of having sex with someone under 16.

49-year-old Jerry Fisher of Rockford was arrested by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Monday following an investigation in cooperation with Mercer County Job and Family Services. Their investigation revealed Fisher allegedly had sex with a minor multiple times.

Fisher is a former registered sex offender, but his requirement to register expired in 2015.

Fisher is facing charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $750,000.