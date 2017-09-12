Menards hosts Local Contractor Connection Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Do you have a home improvement project that you can’t seem to finish?

Beginning Tuesday, Menards home improvement stores throughout the nation, including your local store, have invited contractors to educated guests on how they can assist with home improvement ideas and projects.

The Local Contractor Connection Event will be available at Menards on the following dates:

Tuesday, Sept. 12 (4 to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 (4 to 8 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 14 (4 to 8 p.m.)

This event offers an opportunity to learn more about what a contractor can do to help with your projects.