Memorial Coliseum vaccination site to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After delivering more than 51,000 COVID-19 shots since the beginning of this year, the vaccination site at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will close Wednesday, December 29th.

The Allen County Department of Health reopened the site October 18th after closing it in June. Before that, the site had administered over 40,000 doses since January.

The Department of Health will continue administering doses at the Medical Annex on New Haven Avenue. There is also still about 14,000 vaccination sites in the state, including 60 in Allen County. Appointments can be made via allencountyhealth.com and ourshot.in.gov.