Memorial Coliseum issues traffic advisory prior to Bob Seger concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has issued a traffic advisory for an upcoming concert.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band’s “Roll Me Away Final Tour” will take place this Tuesday, January 15.

A capacity crowd is expected, and the Coliseum is encouraging guests to arrive early, and leave plenty of time for travel and to get through security before the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Doors to the Arena are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

For those not attending the concert, you are advised to seek alternate routes of travel Tuesday during the evening hours. Concert traffic will mainly affect Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue surrounding the Coliseum.

For more information on parking and directions, visit www.memorialcoliseum.com.