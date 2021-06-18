Memorial Coliseum General Manager Announces Retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Randy L. Brown, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has announced his intention to retire, effective October 1, after 33 years of leadership at the historic Fort Wayne Arena and Event Center. Brown made the announcement to staff on Thursday.

Brown came to the Memorial Coliseum in August of 1988 as the Event Manager. He has spent the last 31 years as the Executive Vice President & General Manager of the complex. His career has included active involvement with the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) for over 40 years and he was its chairman of the board in 2011 and 2012.