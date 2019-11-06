Meijer issues recall for vegetable trays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Check your refrigerator.

The Meijer grocery and supercenter chain has announced a multi-state recall of select vegetable trays due to the potential risk of Listeria contamination.

The company says the move is being made in partnership with Mann Packing Company for trays in various weights, ranging from 7 ounces to 2 pounds, sold in all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, plus broccoli florets served on salad bars at a pair of Michigan stores.

The products were sold between October 1st and October 30th. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Meijer is recalling the following products under the Meijer brand label with the following sell-by dates:

UPC – 2-20185-00000-2 – Store Made Vegetable Tray, Sept 25, 2019 – 11/8/19

UPC – 2-20186-00000-1 – Vegetable Tray W/Dip, Sept 25, 2019 – 11/8/19

UPC – 2-21233-00000-5 – Scale Cauliflower Florets PLU 4566, Sept 25, 2019 – 11/8/19

UPC – 2-21234-00000-4 – Scale Broccoli Florets PLU 4548, Sept 25, 2019 – 11/8/19