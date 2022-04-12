Allen County Farm Bureau will be hosting two meet the candidates events this month –

one with candidates running for the Indiana State Senate District 14 and the other

with Allen County sheriff candidates.

We hope you will consider joining us for one or both of these events and get to know the candidates who will be on your ballot in the May primary election.

All Allen County voters are welcome to attend.

Tuesday, April 19 | 7 p.m.

Indiana State Senate District 14 Candidates

Candidates in attendance:

Dr. Tyler Johnson (R)

Ron Turpin (R)

Denny Worman (R)

Thursday, April 21 | 7 p.m.

Allen County Sheriff Candidates

Candidates in attendance:

Troy Hershberger (R)

Mitch McKinney (R)

Both events will be held at the Bob Schaper Farm,

5630 N. Sampson Road | Woodburn, IN 46797

For questions, please contact Tom Miller at (260) 385-1453

or Bob Schaper at (260) 705-1475.