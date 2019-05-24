Medical Informatics Engineering fined over 2015 data breach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based medical information company has paid a $100,000 penalty for the loss of patient information to hackers.

Medical Informatics Engineering was fined by the US Department of Health and Human Services for a data breach that happened back in July 2015 that made the records of about 6.3-million people vulnerable.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the company was found to have not done a comprehensive risk analysis on its data storage.

The company is also taking corrective action recommended by federal regulators.