Medical device manufacturer expanding US HQ in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Press Release): Incipio Devices, an orthopedic device manufacturer, announced plans today to expand its operations in northeast Indiana, with plans to purchase the former United Technologies Electronic Controls design and manufacturing facility in Huntington. To support its continued growth, the company plans to create up to 52 new Hoosier jobs by the end of 2023.

“The combination of Indiana’s skilled workforce, world-class universities and focus on cultivating public-private partnerships makes our state the ideal place for life sciences companies like Incipio Devices to grow,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “In addition to improving the quality of life for people all around the world through its products, Incipio Devices is also adding more quality career opportunities to the Hoosier workforce.”

The company, which operates its U.S. headquarters in Huntington and European headquarters in Switzerland, plans to invest more than $14 million to expand to this facility, purchasing the 150,000-square-foot facility at 3650 W. 200 N. in Huntington and investing in new equipment and product development to accommodate and accelerate its growth. The company has already tripled its job growth projections since announcing its most recent expansion in 2017.

“We have been very happy with our investment in this community over the last five years and have found the city, county and the state to be very good partners in helping us succeed,” said Troy Johnson, president of Incipio Devices. “Our location has also been very good for finding the type of employees we need to grow the business and support our customers. We are very satisfied with the talent in Huntington and the surrounding counties.”

Incipio Devices, which currently employs more than 100 associates in Indiana and Switzerland, is hiring for positions in sales, quality and production, as well as manufacturing and development engineers beginning April 2020. Interested applicants may apply online.

Founded by Johnson in 2014, Incipio Devices designs commercial orthopedic solutions for Medical Device OEM’s for use with existing implant platforms, as well as contract manufactures orthopedic implants and instruments for all joints. The company’s facility in Saint-Blaise, Switzerland, led by Patrick Berdoz, president of European Operations, serves the international market with design, sales and regulatory support.

“The City of Huntington deeply appreciates the efforts of Governor Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), and Huntington County Economic Development Corporation in assisting Troy Johnson and the team at Incipio Devices in the expansion of the Huntington site,” said Huntington Mayor Richard Strick. “Troy is another example of a Huntington native finding success as a valued member of our corporate community. We’re glad to have him home.”

Last year, the IEDC secured 43 commitments (+60% from 2018) from life sciences companies to locate or expand in Indiana. Together, these businesses plan to invest more than $968 million (+89% from 2018) and create up to 3,631 new jobs (+94% from 2018) in Indiana. Incipio Devices is one of many Indiana businesses with facilities in Switzerland, including Eli Lilly and Company, Haynes International, Hillenbrand, Urschel Laboratories and Zimmer Biomet.

The IEDC offered Incipio Devices up to $525,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The city of Huntington will consider a request for tax abatement.