McKinney launches Sheriff campaign

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Another area cop has announced plans to run for Allen County Sheriff.

Fort Wayne Police Department Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney announced Tuesday afternoon he would be running as a Republican in this year’s primary, with a platform revolving around several key points: transparency, efficiency, wellness resources, and community engagement.

“Over the last year we have had countless meetings with members of the community and members of different law enforcement agencies in and around Allen County. People are not happy with the current status quo of the Allen County Sheriff Department. If elected, I look forward to bringing new and effective leadership to the department and to ensure that those who protect are protected”, McKinney said.

He was commissioned into the FWPD in December 1999 as part of the 52nd basic recruit class, appointed to the rank of captain in 2018, and appointed Deputy Chief of the FWPD’s Southeast Quadrant in 2021.

McKinney has also worked closely with the Fraternal Order of Police, Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, Franke Park Day Camp, and McMillen Health, among other organizations.